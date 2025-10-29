Tyler Orschel’s best season yet ends without a pro deal

Tyler Orschel just wrapped the finest stretch of elite XCO racing of his career, capped by 12th at Mont-Sainte-Anne. By his own accounting, that ride stands among the best Canadian men’s Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup results in a decade.

“My friends kind of deep dived on results. For a Canadian elite male, like an elite male, it was the best result since Kabush in 2014. He was 12th… and before that it was Max Plaxton the year before, he was 9th,” he said.

Despite that momentum, Orschel is still without a pro-level contract for 2026.

“I’ve been struggling with taking in that result and it didn’t result in a pro contract yet,” he said. “Yeah, it’s been very weird and strange to process. Getting that result; first top Canadian and then not having a pro contract next year.”

On Instagram, he laid out the emotional cost.

“I didn’t tell anyone this, but starting this season I made a deal with myself that it would be my last year racing World Cups as a privateer, and that I had to land a pro contract for next year or I was done with XCO. Finishing 12th at MSA and that not being enough for a pro ride next year has been very hard to process.”

Results at the sharp end

Orschel’s surge built all season.

“Starting at the very beginning of the year I won in Puerto Rico. Then it picked up in the fall. I did my first top 40, then my first top 30, then my first top 20, and then two top 15.”

He also delivered a career highlight at Lenzerheide riding with Nino Schurter.

“I went like viral! I was with him most of the race. It ended up just being me and him for the last three laps. That’s a career highlight sure.”

At Mont-Sainte-Anne, a 15th in XCC moved him to the second starting row for XCO.

“It meant that I started on the second row, which was pretty damn cool. It make s a massive difference.”

Even then, he had to fight through the scrum.

“I didn’t actually have a great start in Mont-Sainte-Anne. I was probably like 22nd or something, lap one. Then slowly climbed back up.”

Why no contract?

Some of the answer is timing.

“Basically there’s no opportunities because a lot of teams are full. It’s very, very late in the year. Teams have to submit their rosters for next year,” he said.

One hoped-for path closed when his current bike sponsor’s factory team couldn’t add a rider.

“They did give it a try and they asked for more budget to add a rider and the company said no.”

The cost of doing it alone

Orschel has the spreadsheet and the scars.

“I’ve done a whole budget of what it costs for me to do the World Cup circuit. That number comes out to about $50,000 to travel around and do everything. That’s super bare bones.”

That figure does not include a living wage.

“That factors in me making zero money.”

He’s candid about salaries on the lower rungs of factory rosters.

“A pretty good salary for a rider is like $40,000 in Canada. You can’t even afford to live on that. Obviously, when you have a salary and you’re on the road and everything’s paid for you can go a little further but still, that doesn’t excuse it.”

Why teams still matter

Yes, privateers can make it work. But Orschel is honest about what keeps him fast.

“What I realized is that I don’t have a lot of fun if I’m going to races on my own. I really enjoy that team aspect and like doing it with friends, traveling with friends.”

At MSA, when his trade team ran out of budget, he hopped in with Broad Street Off-Road.

“I was just sleeping on a top bunk in a tiny cramped apartment, but I had a lot of fun with it. And then I got the best result of my career.”

Carding, criteria and a system that feels stacked

He expects to meet development-level carding in 2026. Still, he questions criteria that discount North American World Cups.

“My ride in Mont-Sainte-Anne should count, but they consider these races tiered much lower because they’re in North America.”

As the male athlete rep with for Cycling Canada, he’s raised those concerns.

“I’ve expressed those concerns and they’ve literally not even responded to me about it.”

What’s next

Short term, it’s one more start line.

“I have Iceman in a couple weeks. It’s a huge race in northern Michigan with a very big mix of who shows up. It’s a super fast, super hard race.”

Longer term, he’s keeping options open, including winter training in North Carolina and, if funding appears, the 2026 World Cup opener in Korea.

“If I truly am a top 16 rider now, I have to do the first World Cup to be in the overall going forward.”

The Instagram post hints at a reset, not a goodbye.

“This isn’t a retirement post, it’s just an acknowledgement and reflection of what’s happened. The good news is I still love riding my bike.”

Then, the line that explains the hurt and the hope of this season: “The biggest thing I’ve been struggling with is like, achieving professional level results and not being a professional at the same time.”

The pitch, plainly stated

Orschel did his part. He climbed from the third row into the spotlight, traded laps with the greatest of all time and finished as top Canadian at MSA. He is eligible to start any World Cup on ranking alone.

“Yeah, I can do any race I want. I’m gonna have to find some big corporate sponsors for next year to even continue what I’m doing.”

If brands want proof he converts opportunity into results, it’s all there on the tape and in the timing. He just needs a jersey to wear.