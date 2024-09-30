U23 Canadians Dominate at U23 World Cup in Lake Placid

Holmgren secures another win

Isabella Holmgren wasn’t going to let another second-place finish get in her way at the UCI world cup. Just 24 hours after taking silver in the U23 Short Track at Mt Van Hoevenberg, the 19-year-old Canadian stormed her way to victory in the cross-country Olympic (XCO) race. After sizing up her competition on the first lap, Holmgren made her move on the main climb of lap two, pulling away from the pack. By the end of the second lap, she had put 37 seconds into her closest rival, Kira Böhm.

Holmgren’s pace was relentless, and the gap between her and the chasing group continued to widen with every loop. The Canadian crowd, who had made the trip south to cheer her on, watched in awe as she coasted to victory, keeping her 100 per cent win streak alive for the 2024 season. Holmgren’s focus now shifts to Mont-Sainte-Anne, where she’ll aim to make it five for five.

“It was a super tough race today. Really hard course. I went full gas the whole time,” Holmgren said after the race.

Punchard’s first UCI win

Not to be outdone by his fellow Canadian, Cole Punchard claimed his first-ever UCI U23 XCO World Cup victory in Lake Placid. Much like Holmgren, Punchard took control early in the race, pushing ahead alongside Swiss rider Dario Lillo. When Lillo suffered a flat tire, Punchard seized his opportunity, breaking away and never looking back.

With every lap, Punchard’s lead grew, and by the final lap, he had enough space to soak in the moment, crossing the line to the sound of cheers from the North American crowd. “I was just riding for my life,” Punchard said after the race, still buzzing with the adrenaline of his win. “”The power you feel at the front of a race is just crazy. That was an unreal race. So fun. Canada next week, baby!”