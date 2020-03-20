UCI expands World Cup and Enduro World Series cancellations

The Union Cycliste Internationale expanded its list of cancelled or postponed events due to the spread of COVID-19 on Friday.

Two more World Cup rounds are impacted, as well as a third round of Enduro World Series racing. Both World Cup rounds were only set to include downhill racing.

Cross country World Cups are not yet facing cancellations, as they start later in 2020. Cross country eliminator and e-cross country electric World Cup’s have started facing cancellations.

Downhill World Cup events

Downhill World Cup races scheduled for Maribor, Slovenia and Lošinj, Croatia are the latest added to the list of events impacted by coronavirus. They join the Lousã, Portugal World Cup DH which has already been postponed. Lousã was originally scheduled to take place March 21 and 22.

World Cup downhill #2 in Maribor, Slovenia has been postponed. The event was scheduled for May 2-3. New dates have yet to be confirmed.

World Cup downhill #3 in Lošinj, Croatia is been cancelled. The third round of downhill racing was originally scheduled for May 9-10. At the request of the organizer, this World Cup round will not be rescheduled in 2020.

Enduro World Series

A third Enduro World Series round has now been postponed. Olargues, France was scheduled to host the third event on the EWS’s 2020 calendar on May 20-24.

The first two rounds of the EWS, in Manizales, Colombia and Farellones, Chile were postponed earlier this month.

New dates for all events are yet to be confirmed.