UCI is already approving production 32″ frames, apparently

32″ bikes aren’t coming. They’re already here – and stamped with the UCI’s official seal of approval. Not too long after hints that the UCI wouldn’t be regulating 32″ bikes out of existence comes news that cycling’s governing body is already approving frames.

You can already pre-order one, even.

Stoll Bikes, out of Switzerland, announced the UCI had given official approval of its P32 model. Mountain bikes don’t typically require UCI approval, with prototype frames frequently being raced months, even years before consumer release (as anyone waiting for a new Specialized Demo DH will know). Frames for road, track and cyclocross do, though. This could be a change in UCI’s confusing and ever-shifting morass of regulations, hiding in a corner we haven’t found yet.

As significant as Stoll releasing a bike is its announcement of the availability of complete 32″ bikes for pre-order. That mean’s there will soon be a supply of at-this-time rare parts made for the new wheel size. Spec’s for Stoll’s P32 hint that certain tires and forks will soon be widely available enough to support a production bike, even if its a small-run, boutique brand.

Stoll wins the race to production-ready big wheels

The approved frame is the production version of the prototype frame it rolled out earlier in the year. Unlike the prototype, which used an alloy frame, the production version uses a full carbon fibre frame. Stoll is building the frame and those great big wheels, in partnership with Bike Ahead Composites.

Stoll is offering two versions of the bike. A 100mm travel version (front and rear) or a 120mm travel version (front and rear). With the two travel options, Stoll is recommending the P32 as a race bike, obviously, but also as an everyday bike for riders that want the improvements in traction, roll-over and speed just to, you know, ride faster.

There are only two sizes, a Medium and a Large. Geometry is being kept secret, beyond reach, steat tube and top tube and travel. Which is not surprising, considering everyone is still trying to figure out how to make frames work with the new wheel size.

Stoll isn’t the first brand to offer 32 bikes for sale. But this is the first of a new wave of race-ready frames for riders of all sizes, not just the tall end of the spectrum.

Prices range from CHF5,000 for the frameset. There are four complete bikes offered too, ranging from CHF9,500-13,00, depending on build. All use an Intend 32 fork and either Bike Ahead Biturbo 32 carbon wheels or Duke Lucky Jack 32 wheels and Maxxis Aspen 32″ tires. Complete bikes are definitely the more interesting option, as parts fro 32″ bikes are still quite rare.

Stoll is offering pre-orders with a CHF500 discount from now until Dec. 20, 2025. Delivery is expected around March 2026.