UCI Marathon Mountain Bike World Championships Arrive in the U.S.

Marathon championships

The Marathon Mountain Bike World Championships are a highlight of the mountain biking calendar, bringing together top talent from across the globe. This year’s event in Snowshoe will showcase not only the best riders but also the rugged and challenging terrain of West Virginia. Riders will face a physically demanding course designed to push their limits.

Cross-country Olympians test their legs

Adding to the excitement, two Olympians from the Paris 2024 mountain bike events will also be competing at the World Championships. Haley Batten, from Santa Cruz, California, and Christopher Blevins will test their endurance on the marathon course after wrapping up their cross-country seasons. Their participation adds even more depth to the already stacked field of elite competitors.

Canadian contingent

A number of Canadians are heading to the event to test their skills and endurance against the best in the world. Current Canadian champion Sean Fincham is in the mix along with Mathieu Belanger, Zachary Brunelle, Andrew L’Esperance and Carter Nieuwesteeg.

“I’m looking forward to lining up with the best in the world and throwing down,” says Andrew L’Esperance. “It will be my second XCM World Championships, I raced the event in Scotland last year. I am excited that it’s in North America, more on home turf compared to being in Europe. The course has lots of great technical terrain and will really suit me too.”