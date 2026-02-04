UCI Snowbike World Championships return quietly as everyone watches Hardline

Just about everyone who matters in downhill racing is currently killing time before dropping into Red Bull Hardline in Tasmania. If not there in person, they’re glued to a screen, waiting for riders to send themselves down one of the most intimidating tracks on the calendar.

Which leaves a smaller, colder and far less famous group lining up for rainbow stripes at the UCI Snow Bike World Championships. Bikes on snow. Rainbow jerseys. Very few witnesses.

But why?

Let’s be honest. Very few are aware of why this event exists. The UCI Illuminati may have some kind of logic, but to the rest of us, it really isn’t clear. But here we are again, gearing up for another edition of the snowbike world championships in Châtel, France.

Downhill bikes are pointed down ski pistes. Studded tyres are mounted. Winning might never matter less.

Alpine skiing with handlebars

There are two categories happening this weekend.

Super-G is exactly what it sounds like. Riders point it down nearly two kilometres of ski hill, losing about 600 metres of vertical.

Then comes dual slalom. Two riders, two parallel courses and absolutely no margin for error, trading lanes for the second heat. It’s thirty seconds of butt-puckering chaos on a track designed for snowboards, not bikes.

2026 brings more snow and fewer eyeballs

This year’s edition promises more speed, more carnage and more existential questions. Someone will leave Châtel as a UCI world champion. They may also own the least wearable rainbow jersey in cycling.

Where to watch in Canada

That’s a great question that no one is asking. We’re not sure where to watch it. Maybe try the UCI YouTube page?

Unless you are already on a flight to Châtel, your chances of seeing this live are slim. And if you care about downhill racing at all, you’re probably already parked on the couch, guac ready, waiting for Hardline to start.