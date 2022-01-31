What UCI team list tells us (and what it doesn’t) about Canadian race landscape

The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) released its full list of riders registered with pro mountain bike trade teams. The list reveals plenty of yet-unannounced moves, especially for fans of Canadian racing. But it doesn’t end transfer season, with some big Canadian names still not tied to new teams.

In total, there 30 Canadians listed on UCI’s team list across downhill and cross country. That doesn’t mean the athletes listed below are the only ones that can or will appear at World Cup events. Others can enter World Cups, but have to enter through the National Federation, Cycling Canada, and race in its colours.

New teams for XCO national champs

Both Jenn Jackson and Léandre Bouchard, Canada’s elite cross country national champions, are headed to new teams this year. Jackson leaves Norco Factory Team to join Emily Batty and Laurie Arseneault on Canyon MTB Racing for that team’s second season.

Emilly Johnston, herself a Canadian XCO national champ in the under-23 women’s category, steps into the Norco Factory Team spot vacated by Jackson. Johnston had previously raced with the World Cycling Centre and, before that, Pendrel Racing.

For Léandre Bouchard, 2022 brings an entirely new team. The Alma, Que. racer leaves Pivot Cycles-OTE to lead Foresco Holding Proco RL Pro Team. The three-rider roster includes fellow Quebec racers Victor and William Verreault.

Downhill moves

Gracey Hemstreet is joining Norco Factory Team, in the biggest yet-unknown Canadian move on the downhill side. The Sunshine Coast racer’s third place at 2021 junior women’s downhill earns her a spot alongside Canadian’s Elliot Jamieson, Lucas Cruz and Henry Fitzgerald as well as Sam Blenkinsop on the B.C. brand’s downhill team.

As previously announced, Jackson Goldstone joins the powerhouse Santa Cruz Syndicate team. The junior men’s world champion will race alongside elite world champion and Syndicate mainstay, Greg Minnaar.

That’s not only news, though. Several Canadians are staying on the same team, but hinting they might be back at World Cup downhill events. Miranda Miller is listed on the Kona SGR, formerly Kona Factory Team, leaving the door open that she will mix in downhill World Cups with her Enduro World Series schedule. Likewise, for former Canadian national champion, Magnus Manson and the Forbidden Synthesis team, there will be more emphasis on downhill with the addition of Australian Connor Fearon. On the international scene, Jack Moir is listed on Canyon CLLCTV Factory roster, hinting the 2021 EWS champion could touch down at a World Cup again in 2022.

Who is missing?

On the cross country scene, there are several top riders not listed on UCI teams. Sandra Walter remains absent. Giant Factory Off-Road Team is a separate entity from the Giant Canada support network that continues to keep the B.C. athlete at the races and often on the podiums.

Similarly, Haley Smith and Andrew L’Esperance aren’t listed on any official UCI team. The duo have shared they are planning a more diverse calendar for 2022. But they still could be at World Cup races, they’ll just have to enter through Cycling Canada.

The full UCI team list is up now. Teams with Canadians on the roster are listed below.

Catharine Pendrel, of course, retired at the end of 2021 and moves on to a coaching position with Cycling Canada.

2022 UCI teams list – Canada

Canyon Collective Factory Team

Troy Brosnan

Jakob Jewett

Jack Moir

Luca Shaw

Mark Wallace

Canyon MTB Racing

Laurie Arsenault

Emily Batty

Jennifer Jackson

Commencal/Muc Off by Riding Addiction

Thibaut Daprela

Tristan Lemire

Hugo Marini

Myriam Nicole

Amaury Pierron

Gaetan Ruffin

Thibaut Ruffin

Forbidden Synthesis Team

Connor Fearon

Magnus Manson

Foresco Holding Proco RL Pro Team

Leandre Bouchard

Victor Verreault

William Verreault

Intense Factory Racing

Joe Breeden

Aaron Gwin

Dakotah Norton

Seth Sherlock

Kona SGR

Noah Hoffmann

Miranda Miller

Norco Factory Team

Sam Blenkinsop

Lucas Cruz

Peter Disera

Sean Fincham

Henry Fitzgerald

Gwendalyn Gibson

Gracey Hemstreet

Elliot Jamieson

Emily Johnston

Carter Woods

Pivot Cycles OTE

Raphael Auclair

Felix Belhumeur

Marc Andre Fortier

Gunnar Holmgren

Philippe St Laurent

Marianne Theberge

Vincent Thiboutot

RockShox Trek Race Team

Tegan Cruz

Jamie Edmondson

Vali Holl

Santa Cruz Syndicate

Jackson Goldstone

Laurie Greenland

Nina Hoffmann

Greg Minnaar

Specialized Gravity

Loic Bruni

Chris Grice

Finn Iles