Ugliest bikes of all time?

For cycling addicts, it’s never enough to own the bike; you have to make it your own. Whether that’s stickers, parts, coloured parts, customization. Few of us are happy with a stock bike. And when you get it home and stare at it in your living room you start to see things. The stem is too short. The pedals should be blue. It needs a new badge on the head tube. More checkers. More skulls. And it never really ends. Then add in the n+1 equation and it becomes an endless hobby.

UGLY

However, this is not what Instagram account @bicyclepubes is up to. Well, not really anyway. He’s going out of his way to make ugly bikes and he tries to make each bike uglier than the last. He’s really quite good at it. We assume this isn’t his real name, but Lamar Scrotum is busy building some of the ugliest bikes ever. We’re talking ever. Check out this doozy below.

It’s hard to know where the jokes begin and where they end on this page. Is he really raising money for charity with his merch? Where can we get a set of these cranks?

There’s plenty of room in the world of bikes for someone to make fun of it all. While certain bike sites are adding telemetry, kinetics and engineering jargon to their everyday lingo, it’s nice to see there’s someone out there that isn’t taking it too seriously. Making fun of $1,100 dropper posts, terrible seat designs, ugly electric bikes and the future of fat bikes, Bicycle Pubes is a a one-stop shop for all your bicycle related memes. No doubt he’s got some haters in the industry, heck he’s even making fun of Cybertrucks, but we’re big fans. What bike do you want to see him build up next?