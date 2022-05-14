Woods leads Canadians at Nové Město under-23 World Cup

Carter Woods led the Canadian results in Saturday’s under-23 World Cup. The Norco Factory Team rider placed 17th out of 161 starters in the u23 XCO event.

On the women’s side, Emilly Johnston, also of Norco Factory Team, was the top Canadian in 21st.

Roxane Vermette followed in 31st in the u23 women’s XCO. Nicole Bradbury was 14 seconds behind her in 33rd. Jocelyn Stel added a 35th and Julianne Sarrazin rounded out the Canadian results in 54th.

On the men’s side, Cole Punchard followed 14 spots behind Woods, finishing 32nd. Tyler Clark placed 59th, Owen Clark 66th, William Cote 95th and William Pilote 133rd. Charles Antoine St.-Onge withdrew from the race on the fourth lap.

U23 domination continues

Both men’s and women’s u23 XCO World Cup races saw repeat winners continue to dominate. Line Burquier (Canyon Cllctv) continues her perfect World Cup run with a third straight win. Puck Pieterse (Alpecin-Fenix) was able to follow the French rider for several laps but crossed the line 45 seconds back. Giada Specia (Willier-Pirelli Factory Team) followed in third.

Martin Vidaurre (Lexware) stormed to a convincing third World Cup win. The Chilean finished his race in Nové Město a full 1:10 ahead of Italy’s Simone Avondetto (Willier-Pirelli). Daril Lillo of Switzerland rounded out the podium. Riley Amos (Trek Factory Racing) was the top North American finisher in sixth.

World Cup racing continues on Sunday in Nové Město with the elite women’s and men’s cross country events.

Results: World Cup XCO #3 – Nové Město na Moravě, Czech Republic

Under-23 Women

1. BURQUIER Line (CANYON CLLCTV) 1:07:58 2. PIETERSE Puck (ALPECIN – FENIX) 1:08:43

+45 3. SPECIA Giada (WILIER – PIRELLI FACTORY TEAM XCO) 1:10:03

+2:05 4. PEDERSEN Sofie (DENMARK) 1:10:18

+2:20 5. BURI Noëlle (BIXS PERFORMANCE RACING) 1:10:52

+2:54 6. ONESTI Olivia (FRANCE) 1:11:09

+3:11 7. BLÖCHLINGER Ronja (SWITZERLAND) 1:11:17

+3:19 8. CORTINOVIS Sara (SANTA CRUZ FSA MTB PRO TEAM) 1:11:45

+3:47 9. CUTHBERT Zoe (AUSTRALIA) 1:12:22

+4:24 10. SZCZECINSKA Matylda (KROSS ORLEN CYCLING TEAM) 1:12:33

+4:35 11. MUNRO Madigan (TREK FACTORY RACING XC) 1:12:56

+4:58 12. SCHNEEBELI Jacqueline (JB BRUNEX SUPERIOR FACTORY RACING) 1:13:02

+5:04 13. MOVRIN Vita (SLOVENIA) 1:13:21

+5:23 14. QUEIRÓS Raquel (MMR FACTORY RACING TEAM) 1:13:33

+5:35 15. VAN THIEL Sina (LEXWARE MOUNTAINBIKE TEAM) 1:14:02

+6:04 16. LIPP Finja (GHOST FACTORY RACING) 1:14:02

+6:04 17. MARZANI Letizia (ITALY) 1:14:17

+6:19 18. MEDDE Isaure (CUBE PRO FERMETURES SEFIC) 1:14:25

+6:27 19. CALUORI Ginia (SWITZERLAND) 1:14:31

+6:33 20. PLANKENSTEINER Noemi (TRINX FACTORY TEAM) 1:14:32

+6:34 21. JOHNSTON Emilly (NORCO FACTORY TEAM) 1:15:05

+7:07 31. VERMETTE Roxane (CANADA) 1:17:23

+9:25 33. BRADBURY Nicole (CANADA) 1:17:37

+9:39 35. STEL Jocelyn (CANADA) 1:18:08

+10:10 54. SARRAZIN Julianne (CANADA) 1:05:06

-1

Under-23 Men