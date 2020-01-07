Update: Jolanda Neff out of training for three months

Jolanda Neff is out of hospital following a serious crash while training in North Carolina, but it will be months before she is back on a bike.

Neff updated fans on the status of her injury through an Instagram post on her 27th birthday. The update was also posted to Trek Factory Racing’s website.

The Swiss cross country racing star remains in North Carolina, but will be healthy enough to fly home early next week. While she remains in the United States, she is being supported by her boyfriend there and his family.

While Neff is returning to Switzerland soon, she does not expect to be back on the bike for approximately three months. The delay, according to the post, is to allow an artery plug to set in place. The plug was put in to help deal with a ruptured spleen sustained during the crash.

“I have to be super careful now not to burst the plug in my artery,” Neff told Trek. “That would start internal bleeding and require emergency surgery.”

Being careful means taking time off the bike, and out of the gym.

“I cannot raise my blood pressure for next three months because I need to be very gentle with the artery plug. The medical staffed advised three months of very little movement to make sure my blood pressure stays really low.” That would keep Neff off the bike until the end of March. She is optimistic that she can move that forward, ideally, adding “Hopefully, as an athlete, I will be able to recover a little quicker and take up cycling in less than three months.”