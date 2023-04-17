A win and more podiums for Canadians at final Fayetteville US Cup

Canadians had a big day in Fayetteville in the third and final UCI race of an extended US Cup weekend. Saturday’s XCO was a UCI HC event, the highest rank (and most points) on offer for the weekend.

In the elite races it was again Carter Woods the fastest Canuck, but with eight total in the top 10 it was nearly an all-Canadian affair. On the women’s side, Jenn Jackson hit the extended podium. And in the under-23 men’s XCO, Owen Clark and Cole Punchard again went 1-2.

Elite men and women

Christopher Blevins (Specialized Factory Racing) earned a second XCO win of the US Cup weekend, though it was again a battle with Carter Woods (Giant Factory Off-Road) and Riley Amos (Trek Factory Racing). After finishing third earlier in the week, Woods ended the US Cup stint with a silver ahead of Amos.

After the front three, Canada filled spots four through 10 in Fayetteville. Sean Fincham (Berria Vittoria) started the run in fourth with Peter Disera (Pivot Cycles-OTE), Léandre Bouchard (Forresco Holdings ProCo RL), Andrew L’Esperance (Maxxis Factory Racing), Gunnar Holmgren (Pivot Cycles-OTE), Tyler Orschel (ZeroUno) and Quinton Disera (Pivot Cycles-OTE) running fifth through 10th.

Jenn Jackson (Liv Factory Racing) was the top Canadian in the women’s race, placing fourth. Savilia Blunk (Rockrider) just edged out Gwen Gibson (Trek Factory Racing) and Kate Courtney (Scott-SRAM) to take the elite women’s win.

Haley Smith (Maxxis Factory Racing) squeezed into the top 10 in ninth. Juliette Tétreault (Equipe du Quebec/ACQ) and Emma Olson (Equipe du Quebec) in 12th and 13th made it four Canadians in the top 15.

Under-23 and Junior XCO US Cup

Owen Clark and Cole Punchard (CHC Armada) continued their excellent stay in Fayetteville with another 1-2 finish in the under-23 men’s cross country race. The result Saturday matched their finish in the C1 XCO earlier in the week. Noah Ramsay (Bateman’s) followed 1:04 behind in fifth.

Jocelyn Stel (Project Dialed-In) earned sixth and the top Canadian spot in the u23 women’s XCO. Ella MacPhee (Charge BCXC) and Marie Fay St.-Onge (Equipe du Quebec/Siboire) joined her in the top 10, placing eighth and ninth.

Marin Lowe (Stimulus Orbea) was the top Canadian junior, placing fourth in Saturday’s XCO. Anabelle Drouin (Sigma Assurance/Equipe du Quebec) followed in ninth.

Maxime St.-Onge (Stimulus Orbea) and Jacob Roy (PONSSE) finished ninth and 10th in the junior men’s XCO.

Full results from the 2023 US Cup UCI XCO HC in Fayetteville, Arkansas.