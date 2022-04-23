Holmgren sisters 1-2 at UCI Junior Series US Cup XCO

It’s been a big week of US Cup cross country racing in Arkansas but, for the junior racers, Saturday is the main event. After an XCO and XCC race, this is the UCI Junior Series XCO. Ava and Isabella Holmgren timed their efforts this week perfectly, finishing 1-2 in the junior women’s race.

The sisters weren’t the only fast Canadians on Saturday. Elle Meyers and Mara Roldan also finished inside the top-7 in Fayetteville.

Junior women’s US Cup XCO: The Holmgren show

A solid field lined up for the third cross country race in three days. With weather delaying Wednesday’s racing to Thursday, the Moosejaw US Cup week turned into an impromptu stage race. Bailey Cioppa (Bear National) already had wins in Thursday’s XCO and Friday’s XCC.

Mara Roldan (Charge BCXC) led off the line, taking holeshot corner. After a few quick lead changes, it was another Canadian, Ella Meyers (Canyon Devo) on the front. Behind, the front group was filled with talent from the north. Stimulus Orbea’s Holmgren sisters, Isabella and Ava, were present along with Marie Fay St.-Onge (Equipe du Quebec/Siboire). Cioppa also hovered just off the front, looking for her third-straight win.

After a short start loop, Isabella Holmgren took to the front, leading the first of four full laps. On her wheel, Bailey Cioppa. The duo steadily established a gap to the small chasing pack. Ava Holmgren soon joined, along with Lauren Aggeler (Team Durango). That left Roldan, Meyers and St.-Onge chasing in smaller groups behind.

Holmgren sisters take charge

At the half-way mark of Saturday’s race, Isabella Holmgren put in a big effort. Ava sat on Cioppa’s wheel until it was clear the U.S. rider wasn’t going to chase, then went out to join her sister. With one lap to go, the Holmgren sisters were alone on the front. Cippa chased alone with Aggeler further back in fourth.

Ava Holmgren crossed the line first, taking the US Cup UCI Junior Series win. Isabella Holmgren followed a handful of seconds later, making it a 1-2 finish for the Ontario sisters. Cioppa held on for third with Aggeler maintaining her position in fourth.

Adeline Jonas (Spry Cycles) worked through the field to take fifth. Ella Meyers finished sixth and Mara Roldan, after fighting alone in fifth for much of the race, held on for seventh at the line.

Marie Fay St.-Onge in 13th and Jenaya Francis (Juventus) in 15th added more top-15 results for Canada.

Schedule shuffles continue in Arkansas

Junior Men are on course next. Watch that live on FloBikes. US Cup organizers are trying to reschedule Sunday’s elite men’s and women’s races to Saturday in an attempt to dodge more adverse weather. So that might also be showing on Flobikes later as well.

Results (Unofficial): Moosejaw US Cup UCI Junior Series – Saturday, April 23