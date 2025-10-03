US XC Series launches 2026 calendar

The US XC Series launched its calendar for the next year, including five stops from coast to coast in the United States. It includes two HC, two C1 and a C2 cross country race over three months. That provides an opportunity for North American riders, including many Canadian riders, important opportunities to earn UCI points without traveling overseas.

2026 US XC Series

The US XC Series starts in Fayetteville, Arkansas in March with a US Pro Cup event. From there, racing heads to Temecula, Cali in April, and then to Danville, Va. a week later. US XC racing heads across the again to Washougal, Wash. in June. The series wraps up in Utah at Midway at the end of June.

Four of the five events are also included in the UCI’s Junior XCO series.

UCI racing close complements UCI racing at home

For Canadian riders, the series adds more opportunities beyond the Canada Cup series to earn UCI points. The events for next year’s Canada Cup have not yet been announced, but the Canadian national championships return to Langford and the Jordie Lunn Bike Park on July 16-19, 2026.