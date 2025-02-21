Uxbridge’s Tyler Orschel takes commanding win in Puerto Rico

Tyler Orschel delivered a dominant performance at the UCI HC XCO race in Puerto Rico, securing his biggest UCI win to date. Racing for Pan American Racing Union, the 27-year-old from Uxbridge, Ontario, showcased tactical precision, confidence and a deep familiarity with the terrain to take the victory in hot, dry, and unforgiving conditions.

A calculated move

Lining up on a new Orbea Oiz bike for the 2025 season, Orschel played it smart off the start, settling into third position behind early leader and fellow Canadian Leandre Bouchard. As the first lap unfolded, a group of eight riders stayed together, but by lap two, Carter Woods increased the tempo, trimming the lead group to three: Woods, Bouchard and Orschel.

Despite the surge in pace, Orschel felt comfortable, knowing the fast, loose Puerto Rican terrain well from years of racing there. He made his move on lap three, attacking on the first climb. “I knew the conditions suited me and I just decided to go with it,” Orschel said. By the end of the lap, he had already built a five-second lead, which he continued to stretch until the finish.

The perfect storm: bike, strategy and training

Orschel credited his new bike setup, smart tire choices and targeted training for his performance. “I ran lower tire pressures than I normally would, which gave me better traction on the dry, loose corners. That’s probably where I made up most of my time,” he explained. Additionally, his preparation for the heat paid off, allowing him to maintain high intensity while others faded.

Though he acknowledges that the field was slightly lighter than last year—with some top riders absent in the post-Olympic season—Orschel still had to execute flawlessly to secure the win. “On paper, it’s my biggest UCI result. But in deeper fields, I’ve had tougher battles,” he admitted.

Canadians Leandre Bouchard took second place and Carter Woods took third.

The Tropical MTB XCO race takes place in Salinas, Puerto Rico. It began on February 17, with the XCO Continental Series happening on February 19. The event carries through until February 23. Orschel will race XCC on Friday and XCO again on Sunday.

The ladies

While the Canadian women weren’t on the top of the box, they were everywhere else; taking second, third, fourth and fifth spots. The USA’s Gwedalyn Gibson took the top spot but Canada’s Ella McPhee took second, Laurie Arsenault took third, Nicole Bradbury fourth and Annabelle Drouin took fifth.

Looking ahead

With a strong start to the season and momentum building, Orschel is proving he has the speed, strategy, and experience to contend at the highest levels of mountain biking.