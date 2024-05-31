Vaea Verbeeck hits Red Bull Hardline road gap

Red Bull Hardline is back and, while the kinda-dumb valley gap is gone, it is still wild as ever. And the road gap is still as absolutely massive as it ever was. On Thursday, Canada’s Vaea Verbeeck was one of a few women hitting the kinda-terrifying feature for the first time.

She was joined by Bellingham, Wash. freerider Hannah Bergemann, Cami Nogueira and Canyon’s U.K. local Tahnée Seagrave, the latter making good use of a break in the World Cup schedule.

Along with the growing women’s field, a full roster of men are back in Wales for the 10th edition of Red Bull Hardline. If all goes according to schedule, that should take place this weekend.

For the 10th anniversary, Red Bull celebrated by adding a second location in Maydena, Tasmania. Along with race winner, Ronan Dunne, the Sunshine Coast, B.C.’s Gracey Hemstreet was in attendance. She became the first woman to complete a full run at any Red Bull Hardline event. The Norco Race Division athlete is not in Wales, opting to prioritize the World Cup series over the two-stop extreme downhill Hardline events.