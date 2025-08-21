Vaea Verbeeck is heading back to Rampage—and bringing the next generation with her

Vaea Verbeeck didn’t have to wait for a Red Bull Rampage invite this year. She already knew.

“The deal last year was if you finish in the top 4 you don’t have to apply,” she says. “So I thankfully knew a long time ago, which is nice for planning ahead.”

After placing fourth in last year’s historic women’s debut, the Cowichan Valley-based freerider locked in her spot for 2025.

“If I had been fifth instead of fourth, I probably would have taken the risk, even if it was really windy,” she says. “But I was just very happy, content and hoping I could stick within the top 4—and I did.”

From Formation to the big stage

Rampage wasn’t always part of the plan because, for women, it wasn’t even an option.

“It’s not exactly been a dream that’s been on the map for us for a long time,” Verbeeck says.

That changed in 2019 with the launch of Formation, an all-women freeride progression event in Virgin, Utah.

“There was no platform like Rampage, so we said, OK, let’s go get the experience in a family friendly environment,” she says. “Once we did that, we were locked in. We didn’t want to settle for less.”

Red Bull was initially interested in building something bigger. Then it went quiet.

“It kind of went into a loop for a couple years,” she says. “We thought maybe this isn’t something that’s going to happen for us.”

Then, in the summer of 2024, a call came. Rampage was officially opening its red dirt lines to women for the first time.

“We were in England heading to another freeride event, 4 of us in the car, and we took the call,” she says. “That was it. We had three months to prepare.”

Building her future—and others’

Last year, Verbeeck brought three diggers to Rampage including Kirsten Van Horne. This year, Van Horne is riding.

“That was the whole goal,” Verbeeck says. “It’s full circle.”

Two of her 2024 dig crew are now on the 2025 rider list. Aiden Parish will be riding in the men’s event.

“This year we’re down to two diggers, and I’m bringing in my local friends from the Island,” she says. “They’re part of a digging company called Reza. Good crew, good vibes.”

Though she won’t have a female digger this time, the intention is still there.

“Last year, it was my first Rampage and prior to that I didn’t know if Rampage would ever be an opportunity for us ladies, or at least during my career. Given this chance, I thought my third digger should be a woman who could gain experience and would also qualify as a Rampage rider in her future,” she says. “This year, if we had a three diggers again, it would be a no-brainer. But I didn’t want to split up the Reza crew of two.”

Unfinished business

The venue this year is familiar. Rampage is heading back to a site that previously hosted Formation. It also hosted Rampage in 2015.

“I have unfinished business there,” she says. “There’s a big drop we rebuilt in 2022 and I didn’t get to hit it because I blew my ACL on the hip before it during practice.”

She’s not gatekeeping the line: other riders have hit the drop since. But she’d like to complete it for herself.

“If I have the opportunity to do it this year at Rampage, that’s definitely an option I’m considering,” she says.

She’s already got a rough plan. But she knows nothing’s set until course walk.

“It’s flexible,” she says. “I think until the day we walk the course, it has to be.”

Tricks, trauma and momentum

Verbeeck is still recovering from a crash at Hardline Wales just three-and-a-half weeks ago. She fractured her elbow but is already prepping her new mountain bike.

“I follow a full recovery program intensively,” she says. “If the injury’s not too complex, I can usually speed up the process pretty pain-free.”

And as for tricks?

“I haven’t had the time to learn new tricks, but I have tricks that I learned in 2022, 2023,” she says. “I haven’t done them in competitions yet. But we’re at that point now. You can’t get away with just riding the course. That’s exactly how it should be.”

All in

At 34, Verbeeck is one of the veterans in the women’s field. And despite the intensity of the event, she’s in a good headspace.

“I’m excited,” she says. “But I’m very much living in the moment. Head down, get stronger and then make plans to go send it.”

She’s not caught up in winning.

“I’m not there to win. I’m there to grow the sport and grow myself as a rider.”

And when she finally hits that long-overdue drop?

“I look forward to doing it myself,” she says. “It’s something I’ve been waiting for a long time.”