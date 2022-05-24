Vaea Verbeeck shares footage of crash that took her out of Red Bull Formation
Canadian updates on injury status after heavy slam in UtahPhoto by: Natalie Starr / Red Bull Content Pool
Vaea Verbeeck put together a huge line at Red Bull Formation. After successfully riding it in parts, the Canadian crashed hard on a massive left hip jump, ending her weekend in Utah.
Now, the two-time Crankworx Queen is sharing footage of the heavy slam, and an update on how her recovery is going.
The Canadian has a lateral meniscus tear, and white zone tear to the ACL. The MCL is faring better, improving odds that Verbeeck’s season can continue.
“My MCL is good therefore I may be able to function just fine in very little time even without an ACL,” Verbeeck shared, along with the video of her crash. “Hoping for a chill recovery this week, and then if my knee functions well without an ACL we’re on!”
You can watch video of Verbeeck’s heavy slam at Formation below: