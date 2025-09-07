Valentina Höll defends rainbow jersey in Champery

Valentina Höll did what champions do: she showed up, dialed in and conquered. Today in Champery, Switzerland, Höll earned her fourth consecutive downhill world championship, carving through the slick alpine turf with a 0.667‑second win over Myriam Nicole. In a field packed with top-tier riders, it was a reminder that Höll is still the standard-bearer in elite women’s downhill.

Hemstreet’s run

Gracey Hemstreet stormed into the Swiss Alps after a dominant run in Les Gets last week. With all the pressure on her shoulders she rode well, but didn’t put enough of a heater together to take the rainbow stripes. Nearly 1.5 seconds off the podium, it’s a solid result for a first year elite rider, but not what any of the Norco team was hoping for.

Elite women — 2025 World Championships