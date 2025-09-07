Home > MTB

Valentina Höll defends rainbow jersey in Champery

The Austrian takes top honours again, while Canada’s Gracey Hemstreet misses the podium on a brutal track

September 7, 2025
Share on SMS

Valentina Höll did what champions do: she showed up, dialed in and conquered. Today in Champery, Switzerland, Höll earned her fourth consecutive downhill world championship, carving through the slick alpine turf with a 0.667‑second win over Myriam Nicole. In a field packed with top-tier riders, it was a reminder that Höll is still the standard-bearer in elite women’s downhill.

Hemstreet’s run

Gracey Hemstreet stormed into the Swiss Alps after a dominant run in Les Gets last week. With all the pressure on her shoulders she rode well, but didn’t put enough of a heater together to take the rainbow stripes. Nearly 1.5 seconds off the podium, it’s a solid result for a first year elite rider, but not what any of the Norco team was hoping for. 

Elite women — 2025 World Championships

  1. Valentina Höll (AUT) – 3:27.136  
  2. Myriam Nicole (FRA) – +0.667  
  3. Marine Cabirou (FRA) – +1.091  
  4. Gracey Hemstreet (CAN) – +2.589  
  5. Lisa Baumann (SUI) – +2.888  
  6. Camille Balanche (SUI) – +4.063  
  7. Tahnee Seagrave (GBR) – +7.097  
  8. Anna Newkirk (USA) – +7.263  
  9. Gloria Scarsi (ITA) – +7.888  
  10. Vicky Clavel (FRA) – +8.067  
  11. Phoebe Gale (GBR) – +9.190  
  12. Monika Hrastnik (SLO) – +9.958  
  13. Louise-Anna Ferguson (GBR) – +11.857  
  14. Lisa Bouladou (FRA) – +12.548  
  15. Veronika Widmann (ITA) – +13.741  
  16. Valentina Roa Sanchez (COL) – +14.064  
  17. Mille Johnset (NOR) – +14.857  
  18. Mikayla Parton (GBR) – +15.096  
  19. Nina Hoffmann (GER) – +16.579  
  20. Abigail Hogie (USA) – +16.639  
  21. Frida Helena Rønning (NOR) – +18.344  
  22. Jenna Hastings (NZL) – +19.071  
  23. Siel Van Der Velden (BEL) – +19.347  
  24. Eleonora Farina (ITA) – +22.782  
  25. Lais Bonnaure (FRA) – +24.526  
  26. Maylei Leaneagh (USA) – +25.538  
  27. Luana-Maria Chereches (ROU) – +27.254  
  28. Sacha Mills (NZL) – +28.368  
  29. Emily Carrick-Anderson (GBR) – +31.418  
  30. Elise Empey (CAN) – +32.569  
  31. Cristina Menendez Gonzalez (ESP) – +33.507  
  32. Milatul Khaqimah (INA) – +34.111  
  33. Amelia Dudek (POL) – +34.689  
  34. Frances Du Toit (RSA) – +38.779
    35. Taylor Ostgaard (USA) – +39.535 
    36. Natalia Menendez Gonzalez (ESP) – +46.788 
    37. Julia Lofqvist-Traum (SWE) – +50.908 
    38. Harriet Harnden (GBR) – +3:00.085 
    DNS. Kailey Skelton (USA)
    DNS. Jess Blewitt (NZL)  