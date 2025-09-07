Valentina Höll defends rainbow jersey in Champery
The Austrian takes top honours again, while Canada’s Gracey Hemstreet misses the podium on a brutal track
Valentina Höll did what champions do: she showed up, dialed in and conquered. Today in Champery, Switzerland, Höll earned her fourth consecutive downhill world championship, carving through the slick alpine turf with a 0.667‑second win over Myriam Nicole. In a field packed with top-tier riders, it was a reminder that Höll is still the standard-bearer in elite women’s downhill.
Hemstreet’s run
Gracey Hemstreet stormed into the Swiss Alps after a dominant run in Les Gets last week. With all the pressure on her shoulders she rode well, but didn’t put enough of a heater together to take the rainbow stripes. Nearly 1.5 seconds off the podium, it’s a solid result for a first year elite rider, but not what any of the Norco team was hoping for.
Elite women — 2025 World Championships
- Valentina Höll (AUT) – 3:27.136
- Myriam Nicole (FRA) – +0.667
- Marine Cabirou (FRA) – +1.091
- Gracey Hemstreet (CAN) – +2.589
- Lisa Baumann (SUI) – +2.888
- Camille Balanche (SUI) – +4.063
- Tahnee Seagrave (GBR) – +7.097
- Anna Newkirk (USA) – +7.263
- Gloria Scarsi (ITA) – +7.888
- Vicky Clavel (FRA) – +8.067
- Phoebe Gale (GBR) – +9.190
- Monika Hrastnik (SLO) – +9.958
- Louise-Anna Ferguson (GBR) – +11.857
- Lisa Bouladou (FRA) – +12.548
- Veronika Widmann (ITA) – +13.741
- Valentina Roa Sanchez (COL) – +14.064
- Mille Johnset (NOR) – +14.857
- Mikayla Parton (GBR) – +15.096
- Nina Hoffmann (GER) – +16.579
- Abigail Hogie (USA) – +16.639
- Frida Helena Rønning (NOR) – +18.344
- Jenna Hastings (NZL) – +19.071
- Siel Van Der Velden (BEL) – +19.347
- Eleonora Farina (ITA) – +22.782
- Lais Bonnaure (FRA) – +24.526
- Maylei Leaneagh (USA) – +25.538
- Luana-Maria Chereches (ROU) – +27.254
- Sacha Mills (NZL) – +28.368
- Emily Carrick-Anderson (GBR) – +31.418
- Elise Empey (CAN) – +32.569
- Cristina Menendez Gonzalez (ESP) – +33.507
- Milatul Khaqimah (INA) – +34.111
- Amelia Dudek (POL) – +34.689
- Frances Du Toit (RSA) – +38.779
35. Taylor Ostgaard (USA) – +39.535
36. Natalia Menendez Gonzalez (ESP) – +46.788
37. Julia Lofqvist-Traum (SWE) – +50.908
38. Harriet Harnden (GBR) – +3:00.085
DNS. Kailey Skelton (USA)
DNS. Jess Blewitt (NZL)