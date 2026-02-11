Vali Höll opens up on chaos, consistency and a new beginning

On paper, Vali Höll’s 2025 season reads like dominance.

World champion. Overall World Cup winner. Podiums nearly everywhere.

In reality, she says it felt more like survival.

“It was my most consistent season I ever had in my entire career,” Höll said on the Fast AF* podcast during a preseason camp in Portugal. “My goal was to crash less in the race runs and that’s what I achieved.”

“I was still leading coming into Lake Placid without winning any World Cups,” she said. “That also shows how important qualifyings are.”

But consistency did not equal contentment.

“I thought I would be able to win a little bit more World Cups,” she admitted. “I didn’t expect that I was going to be so annoyed by not being able to win.”

Free, but frustrated

Höll described the final stretch of 2025 as chaotic. Racing as what she called “a bit of a privateer” at the end of the year left her feeling both unsettled and strangely liberated.

“I needed a big break after this season,” she said. “It was quite eventful. It was a bit chaotic at the end.”

She barely touched her bike in October and November, instead staying home in Innsbruck and stepping away from the industry.

“I didn’t really enjoy the environment anymore,” she said. “I did my job, but I was happier at home than at the races.”

That reset helped clarify what mattered heading into 2026.

Why Commencal

Höll’s move to Commencal Schwalbe by Les Orres came late in the season, after budgets were largely set across the industry.

“It wasn’t that easy to be honest,” she said. “We got the information quite late in the season.”

Initially, she admits she was drawn to the idea of a big truck and big sponsors. But that thinking shifted quickly.

“If the surrounding is not working the shiny big truck is not helping you to be happy,” she said.

What sold her was the culture.

“I think it’s the racing spirit,” Höll said. “I have the feeling Commencal is like racing is priority and the rest is the bonus.”

She sees the equipment change as motivation, not risk.

“This kind of stuff is giving you a bit of new motivation. You have a new goal, you have a new approach.”

Equal respect, unequal pay

Höll was candid about the state of women’s downhill, praising the depth of the field but pointing to persistent financial gaps.

“I think the paycheck is a big issue,” she said. “Every time you need to negotiate you know that an equal male rider is getting more anyways.”

She would also like to see more final spots and more behind-the-scenes coverage of women’s preparation.

“Not only the winning beauty shots,” she said. “We also spend hours in the gym. We sweat, we do deadlifts.”

The Olympic question

Höll believes Olympic inclusion would significantly benefit downhill, primarily through funding and national support.

“There’s a lot more benefits coming from the country giving to your discipline,” she said, noting the limited financial support currently available to downhill programs in Austria.

Still, she does not see Olympic status arriving anytime soon.

“It’s not looking very promising,” she said.

Still chasing the feeling

For all the titles, medals and team changes, Höll says the core has not shifted.

“I race for myself,” she said. “It doesn’t matter on which bike I am or which jersey I’m wearing.”

What still excites her?

“I think it’s the start gate feeling,” she said. “It’s the most terrible feeling you can have. But you can’t really replicate it with anything else.”

As for 2026?

“I feel like I’ve been super consistent last year with so much going on at the same time,” she said. “If I have a little bit less chaos and a quick bike, that would be really nice.”