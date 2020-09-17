Sound of Speed: Vali Höll at home in Austria

Vali Höll is one of the most promising talents in women’s downhill, arguably women’s mountain biking more generally. The young Austrian dominated her junior career, winning two world championships and numerous World Cups. Often, her times rivaled those of the fastest Elite women.

With World Cup racing on hold, Höll’s been focusing on keeping her speed up at home in Saalbach Hinterglemm bike park. Speed, and a fair dose of style.

While we all wait for Höll’s now-delayed Elite debut, Red Bull’s Sound of Speed series delivers 10 full minutes of the Austrian’s impressive riding on her home trails in Saalbach.

Sound Of Speed : Vali Höll Smashing Her Home Trails in Saalbach Hinterglemm

RELATED: Sound of Speed: Jesse Melamed unleashes in Pemberton

More from Red BullBike:

“Vali Höll has been fast from day one. Is it any wonder when she grew up in Saalbach? As she rises through the ranks of her sport, the Austrian prodigy takes us down the trails that made her the rider she is today. 100% Raw riding, Raw trails & Raw sound = Sound of Speed!”