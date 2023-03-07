Vali Höll looks back at transition from junior to elite in ‘Youth + Glory’

Most riders wouldn’t consider a two-year stretch where they won a world championship at a World Cup title “hard” seasons, but Vali Höll has different standards. Those two seasons, Höll’s transition from junior phenom to elite downhill racer, also came with injuries, extreme expectations and and plenty of pressure.

Now, in the season two debut of Youth + Glory, Höll looks back at her elite debut as she gets ready for the 2023 season.

Vali Höll: Youth + Glory

What’s RockShox say about Season 2 of Youth + Glory?

What makes a World Champion tick? Youth + Glory Season 2 kicks off with a look behind the scenes at how RockShox Trek Race Team athlete Vali Höll spends her off-season, what motivates her, and her outlook on the upcoming season. Stay tuned for more episodes coming this season in what’s going to be the most exciting season of the team.

Stay tuned for more episodes of Youth + Glory as Höll and her Trek RockShox teammate, Pemberton B.C.’s Tegan Cruz, get into the 2023 World Cup downhill season.