Vallnord World Cup cancelled due to coronavirus

The slow cancellation of the 2020 mountain bike World Cup season continued today. The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) announced that it, along with the local organizers, has cancelled the Vallnord, Andorra combined downhill and cross country round.

The Andorra World Cup will no longer take place on from June 19-21, 2020. While some events have been rescheduled, Vallnord’s organizers will not be seeking a new date on the 2020 calendar.

RELATED: When will the UCI move to postpone World Cup season?

Like other sports events around the world, the 2020 World Cup season is slowly being upended by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Numerous downhill and cross country rounds are already cancelled or postponed. Because of the pandemic, the Enduro World Series, now joined with the UCI, has postponed three rounds.

See the full 2020 international race calendar for complete postponements, cancellations, and adjusted race dates.