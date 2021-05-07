Van der Poel dominates his return to mountain bikes, Peter Disera 7th at Albstadt XCC
Results from a hectic race that saw two Canadians mixing it up at the frontPhoto by: Bartek Wolinksi / Red Bull Content Pool
After over a year away from racing mountain bikes, Mathieu van der Poel wasted no time announcing his return. With an emphatic win, and a sensational attack, the Dutch rider won Friday’s Short Track XCC.
Canadians arrive in Europe
Two Canadian riders were on Friday’s start list, and both made their presence known at the front. Léandre Bouchard (Pivot Cycles-OTE) worked hard in the front group, and then to close gaps as the race progressed, racing inside the top-10 much of the race.
It was Peter Disera (Norco Factory Racing) that was there at the finish. The Canadian XCO national champion sprinted against Mathias Flueckiger (Thomus RN) and world champion Jordan Sarrou (Specialized), ending up 7th in a photo finish. Bouchard held on for 24th after his early efforts.
That earns Disera an all-important front row start for Sunday’s XCO. With a strategic course that dives almost immediately into singletrack, it will be an important tactical advantage for the Canadian.
Mathieu van der Poel announces his return
Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin Fenix) didn’t wait until the finish to announce his return to mountain bikes. The Dutch superstar hasn’t raced an XCO since before Mont-Sainte-Anne world championships back in 2019. The time away, mostly racing road and cyclocross with incredible success, hasn’t slowed him down, though.
After a tentative opening lap for the field, van der Poel laid down a sensational attack up and over Albstadt’s wood bridge. The Dutch rider exploded away from the field, with next to no response from the favourites. Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM) eventually took up the chase. Van der Poel, seeing he was alone, relaxed his pace. A lead group formed, with the rest of the field strung out behind them.
Back in the pack, van der Poel was content to let others do the work. Jordan Sarrou (Specialized), Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory Racing), Victor Koretzky (KMC-Orbea), Mathias Flueckiger (Thomus RN) all made their attempts at the front, with Schurter marking each move carefully.
On the final lap, it was Mathieu van der Poel’s turn. He attacked again in the exact same spot, but with Schurter – ready this time – following much closer, but still unable to close the distance to the Dutchman. Koretzky held Schurter’s wheel, with a gap immediately opening behind them.
Van der Poel crossed the line, unchallenged, for his first World Cup win in his first race back. In a second blow to Schurter, Koretzky out-sprinted the Swiss rider to take second.
Asked how he was handling the adjustment back from road, van der Poel seemed relaxed. “It’s been a while since racing mountain bikes, with the wide bars there was a lot of touching at the start.”
While his win Friday was emphatic, the Dutch rider was cautious about predicting Sunday’s results too early.
“Short Track is not really the same as what will happen on Sunday,” van der Poel advised. “I am glad to win today, but it doesn’t say anything for Sunday, I guess. I’m really glad I can take some points for the overall and start with the leaders jersey.”
Schurter also commented that his rival strength stands apart in XCC, teh longer race is a different beast. Asked if van der Poel is the rider to beat in Short Track, Schurter responded “For sure, especially in the short race. In the cross country race, i think it still looks a little different.”
Still, the iconic Swiss rider is not denying van der Poel’s abilities. In contrast to his occasionally pointed rivalry with Avancini, Schurter showed immense respect for van der Poel’s abilities.
“It’s always nice to compete against him, it’s nice to see how well he preforms across all three disciplines,” Schurter said after Friday’s finish line. “He’s so dominant. I’m looking forward to racing against him again on Sunday.”
Schurter has his own historic goals this season, chasing a second Olympic gold medal and the Julien Absalon’s record for most World Cup wins. With van der Poel’s statement on course Friday, the pressure is on.
Results: Elite Men XCC – Albstadt, Germany – May 7, 2021
|1.
|
VAN DER POEL Mathieu (ALPECIN – FENIX)
|20:39
|2.
|
KORETZKY Victor (KMC – ORBEA)
|20:41
+2
|3.
|
SCHURTER Nino (SCOTT-SRAM MTB RACING TEAM)
|20:42
+3
|4.
|
AVANCINI Henrique (CANNONDALE FACTORY RACING)
|20:48
+9
|5.
|
FLUECKIGER Mathias (THÖMUS RN SWISS BIKE TEAM)
|20:49
+10
|6.
|
SARROU Jordan (SPECIALIZED RACING)
|20:50
+11
|7.
|
DISERA Peter (NORCO FACTORY TEAM XC)
|20:50
+11
|8.
|
BRAIDOT Luca (SANTA CRUZ FSA MTB PRO TEAM)
|20:52
+13
|9.
|
COLLEDANI Nadir (MMR FACTORY RACING TEAM)
|20:53
+14
|10.
|
HATHERLY Alan (CANNONDALE FACTORY RACING)
|20:53
+14
|11.
|
COOPER Anton (TREK FACTORY RACING XC)
|20:54
+15
|12.
|
FORSTER Lars (SCOTT-SRAM MTB RACING TEAM)
|20:56
+17
|13.
|
CAROD Titouan (ABSOLUTE-ABSALON – BMC)
|20:57
+18
|14.
|
VADER Milan (KMC – ORBEA)
|20:57
+18
|15.
|
BRAIDOT Daniele (CS CARABINIERI – CICLI OLYMPIA VITTORIA)
|20:59
+20
|16.
|
BLEVINS Christopher (TRINITY RACING MTB)
|21:00
+21
|17.
|
CINK Ondrej (KROSS ORLEN CYCLING TEAM)
|21:01
+22
|18.
|
SCHUERMANS Jens (SCOTT CREUSE OXYGENE GUERET)
|21:02
+23
|19.
|
MAROTTE Maxime (SANTA CRUZ FSA MTB PRO TEAM)
|21:02
+23
|20.
|
BRANDL Maximilian (LEXWARE MOUNTAINBIKE TEAM)
|21:03
+24
|21.
|
GRIOT Thomas (MASSI)
|21:04
+25
|22.
|
VALERO SERRANO David (BH TEMPLO CAFÉS UCC)
|21:04
+25
|23.
|
FUMIC Manuel (CANNONDALE FACTORY RACING)
|21:04
+25
|24.
|
BOUCHARD Leandre (PIVOT CYCLES – OTE)
|21:06
+27
|25.
|
CARSTENSEN Sebastian Fini (CST POSTNL BAFANG MTB RACING TEAM)
|21:09
+30
|26.
|
DASCALU Vlad (TREK – PIRELLI)
|21:10
+31
|27.
|
* CULLELL ESTAPE Jofre (PRIMAFLOR MONDRAKER XSAUCE)
|21:13
+34
|28.
|
TEMPIER Stephane (TREK FACTORY RACING XC)
|21:16
+37
|29.
|
INDERGAND Reto (GIANT FACTORY OFF – ROAD TEAM)
|21:25
+46
|30.
|
LITSCHER Thomas (KMC – ORBEA)
|21:29
+50
|31.
|
MCCONNELL Daniel (PRIMAFLOR MONDRAKER XSAUCE)
|21:46
+1:07
|32.
|
MARKT Karl (TREK | VAUDE)
|21:47
+1:08
|33.
|
STIRNEMANN Matthias
|21:51
+1:12
|34.
|
WAWAK Bartlomiej (KROSS ORLEN CYCLING TEAM)
|21:57
+1:18
|35.
|
SWENSON Keegan
|22:01
+1:22
|36.
|
KERSCHBAUMER Gerhard (SPECIALIZED RACING)
|22:11
+1:32
|37.
|
FRISCHKNECHT Andri (SCOTT-SRAM MTB RACING TEAM)
|17:03
+1:16
|38.
|
ULLOA AREVALO Jose Gerardo
|17:16
+1:29
|39.
|
ANDREASSEN Simon (CANNONDALE FACTORY RACING)
|17:16
+1:29
|DNF
|
COLOMBO Filippo (ABSOLUTE-ABSALON – BMC)
|7:46
+6