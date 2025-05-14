Van der Poel returns to the dirt in Nové Město

Mathieu van der Poel has already conquered cyclocross, gravel and the road. This spring alone, he stormed to a second-straight Paris-Roubaix win. But this weekend in Nové Město, the 29-year-old Dutch phenom is back on a mountain bike—and back on a mission.

The one rainbow jersey that got away

Despite being one of the most versatile riders of his generation, the mountain bike cross-country world championship title still eludes Van der Poel. It’s a glaring omission on an otherwise overloaded resume. And he knows it.

“If I could choose, I would like to become world champion mountain biker this year,” he admitted recently. “I haven’t succeeded yet and it keeps playing in the back of my mind.”

Mountain biking isn’t new territory for Van der Poel. He’s raced in Nové Město before, winning there in 2019 and finishing a close second to Tom Pidcock in 2021.

Still, Nové Město will be his first real test on the dirt this year and a key step in his build toward a serious mountain bike campaign. After focusing on the spring classic and winning (for the second time in a row) the Paris -Roubaix, this is the next big event in his schedule.

A long road to L.A.

There’s more than a rainbow jersey on Van der Poel’s mind. He’s made it clear that he’s eyeing mountain biking not just for this season, but for the long game—specifically, the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

“LA will almost certainly be my last chance. I’ll be 33 and it would be incredible to finish my Olympic journey on a mountain bike,” he said.

His two previous appearances at MTB worlds—a third place in 2018 and a DNF in 2023—have only added fuel to the fire. For a rider who seems to win everything, the mountain bike world title has become a personal itch that won’t go away.

The start of something big?

Nové Město is a fan favourite and a course Van der Poel knows well. With its blend of steep climbs, technical descents and rowdy atmosphere, it’s an ideal venue for a comeback to the discipline.

But it won’t be easy. Riders like Victor Koretzky, Charlie Aldridge and Alan Hatherly have been racing consistently and will be eager to put pressure on the returning superstar. Van der Poel, for his part, says he’s excited just to be back.

“Mountain biking feels pure,” he said. “It’s fun. It’s where I started. I want to see what I can do here again.”

A full circle moment

Van der Poel has never been shy about chasing big goals—and more often than not, he pulls them off. Nové Město is the first checkpoint in what could be a defining season on the mountain bike. Whether he wins or not, this weekend marks the beginning of a calculated return to the sport. And if history tells us anything, Van der Poel rarely shows up without leaving a mark.