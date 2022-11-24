Bas van Steenbergen riding his backyard trails is exactly as amazing as you’d think it would be

Bas van Steenbergen travels all across the globe chasing – and winning – the King of Crankworx competition. From Austria to Whistler and off into Australia and New Zealand.

All that time on the road can make riding at home a luxury. Especially when ‘home’ trails look like van Steenbergen’s. In Property Lines, van Steenbergen and filmmaker Calvin Huth show off the backyard trails, pump track and massive road gaps included, where the Canadian relaxes between competitions.

Property Lines with Bas van Steenbergen

What’s Race Face say about van Steenbergen’s home shred?

Filmed and Edited by Calvin Huth