Vancouver Island’s Forbidden Bikes signs Connor Fearon

Vancouver Island’s Forbidden Bicycles may be new on the scene, but the boutique brand’s not letting that stop it from stepping into the big leagues. The Forbidden Synthesis team added Australian World Cup and EWS racer Connor Fearon to its roster today.

With the addition of Fearon, Forbidden Synthesis also shifts its focus. The team launched in 2021 as an Enduro World Seris team with a Can-Con heavy roster, including Magnus Manson and Rhys Verner. For 2022, the team is aiming for the big leagues of World Cup downhill racing.

Magnus Manson, a former Canadian downhill national champion, will join Fearon on the downhill circuit. Manson is currently recovering from treatment for Hodgkin’s lymphoma, though he’s remained active – even racing occasional downhill races during treatment.

Forbidden does not currently have a dedicated downhill bike, though Fearon’s announcement hints something may be in the works. Manson and other riders have been racing aboard a customized Forbidden Dreadnought, using a different linkage to get more travel out of the 154-mm travel frame.

Alex Storr, the under-21 U.K. enduro national champion, also joins the Synthesis team.