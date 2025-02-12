Vergier and Bruni ride the new world cup DH track in Italy

Loic Bruni and Loris Vergier are testing the new UCI world cup downhill track in Italy. It’s a mix of steep technical sections, natural terrain and high-speed flow. The course is hailed as one of the most demanding and rewarding tracks on the circuit.

Nestled in Italy’s Aosta Valley, La Thuile offers an incredible backdrop for mountain biking, with Mont Blanc, Monte Rosa, the Matterhorn and the Rutor massif dominating the skyline.

At its core is the La Thuile Bike Park, a former enduro world series venue (2014-2021) and now home to a new UCI world cup downhill track. With 1,200m of lift-accessed descent, it’s the perfect location. Built by Enrico Martello’s team and Trailworks, construction began in June 2024. The UCI world cup takes place there on July 3-6, 2025.

Built for racing

Riders testing the course describe it as difficult, technical and incredibly rewarding. It features a 60/40 balance between natural terrain and machine-built features, striking a compromise between raw, untamed sections and carefully shaped high-speed elements. The top section is wide and exposed, giving way to tight, root-heavy woods that demand precision. Further down, it transitions into a flowy section with a road gap. Then it merges into a reworked final segment from a previous track.

Fine-tuning

With a high-speed, high-risk world cup race in mind, riders and organizers are working to refine certain sections to improve flow and safety. Adjustments have been made to widen turns for better entry angles and ensure the track holds up under race conditions.

Good dirt

One of the most surprising aspects of the course is the dirt itself. Even when wet, it maintains strong grip and rideability. A rare trait that could make for consistently exciting racing in all conditions.

With its steep drops, technical roots and fast-paced flow, this new Italian track is shaping up to be a great addition to the UCI world cup calendar.