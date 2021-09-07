Video: Casey Brown’s Darkhorse and more women’s freeride

It’s been a big summer for freeride fans, especially fans of the booming female freeride movement. First, Casey Brown brought her first-ever Dark Horse Invitational to Revelstoke, B.C.. Then there was Audi Nines in Europa and Hang Time jam session in Bellingham, Washington.

Summer’s not over, either. The best women in freeride – including several Canadians – are headed to Red Bull Proving Grounds in Oregon this September.

Since all these events have had limited fan accessibility, here’s recap videos from what went down in Revelstoke, Bellingham and Audi Nines.

Dark Horse Invitational

Starting here in Canada, local freeride pioneer Casey Brown brought the world’s best female freeriders together with the next generation of riders at the first Dark Horse Invitational. Rider’s as young as 12, in the case of Tate Proulx-Royds, hit the huge set of jumps at Revelstoke Mountain Resort in a non-competitive session.

“I’ve been thinking about having big jumps in my hometown for a long time,” says Brown. “To bring this event to a bunch of my friends and young girls that are coming up in the sport, I think that’s inspiring.”

Inspiring, and incredible to watch. Check out the event highlights below.

Inside Casey Brown’s Dark Horse Invitational

More from Trek on Dark Horse

Dark Horse is the event that Casey Brown wishes she had when she was coming up in freeride. It’s four days of her own design: a brand new jump line in her hometown of Revelstoke, British Columbia, and a chance to uncover the latest and greatest women’s freeride mountain bikers.

Hang Time Jam Session

Just south of the border, Hannah Bergemann, another growing force in the women’s freeride movement, put on the Hang Time Sessions.

Taking place at Bellingham’s iconic Blue Steel jump line, Hang Time also followed a non-competitive format. Riders worked through the line together over a weekend, ending with a big session of big air in Bellingham.

Hang Time Jam Session

Audi Nines

On the other side of the pond, Audi Nines brought in better female representation this year. The results were quickly written into the history books. Caroline Buchanan threw down a worlds-first women’s front flip on a mountain bike, setting the tone for a huge week on the massive Audi Nines course.

In the end, it was Robin Goomes taking top honours as the Audi Nines women’s Ruler of the Week. You can see why below: