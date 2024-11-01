Video Vault

All the lastest from the MTB wing of the internet in one place. We watch it all so you don’t have to (because let’s face it, there are some real duds out there).

Dream Build

Check out this incredible video. And bike. The Manitou FS, originally crafted by Doug Bradbury, is an iconic bike in mountain biking history. Now, the Manitou FS II brings a modern twist with its retro colors, CNC machining, belt drive and a gearbox. Known for developing the first mountain bike suspension fork in 1990, Bradbury’s innovative design turned the front fork into the rear triangle, housing the shock absorber.

This FS II features a front Mattoc fork set to 130mm and a modified Manitou Junit providing 125mm rear travel. It sports a 66-degree head angle, a Pinion C1.12 gearbox with a Gates CDX belt, Hayes Dominion brakes, and CNC details from Wolf Tooth. Built with Swiss engineering firm Gamux, the FS II is a fully functional concept bike designed with show-stopping aesthetics, though without a dropper post, it’s more art piece than everyday ride.

Watching Gee Milner put this thing together, along with the soothing massage-style music is good for the soul.

Pure stoke

Kamloops’ Soren Farnholtz shredding. Nuff said.

Brendan Howey getting rad in Howey Doin’.

The Backyard Battle continues. This time at Lukas Schafer’s place in Boppard Germany.

Bikepacking with kids

How dope is this? Bike packing with a four-year-old? Now this is the stuff dreams are made of. Not only that, the entire thing’s in French! And it’s on Vimeo!

Kids’ bikes

The legendary Posh Woods disappeared in June of 2023 after nearly 30 years of influence on the BMX scene and on how people build jumps throughout the cycling world. Catty Woods in PA continues to pay tribute to the incredible influene Posh had. Here’s a video showing the most recent celebratio of all things Posh.