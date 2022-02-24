Bikes light up 25th Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival

Bikes – from mountain to road and bikepacking – are front and center as Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival (VIMFF) rolls into its 25th year this weekend.

If you’re not in Vancouver, don’t worry. After going digital for 2020, VIMFF is continuing to offer online access even as in-person shows return in 2022. There will be some in-person only features, like speakers, but films will be available to watch from home, wherever home is.

Here’s a preview of the best films on two wheels at the 25th annual VIMFF:

Bike Night – Sat Feb 26

Bike Night is the main show focused entirely on bikes. It features a talk by advocate for aboriginal mountain biking and reconciliation, Patrick Lucas, along with five films.

Three are world premieres. LightFall is the story of Canadian photographer, Sterling Lorence. Originate // Inspiration, the second world premiere, shows ski legend Michelle Parker searching for inspiration in new environments. The Black Foxes, the third, tell the story of an international collective of unapologetically black cyclists coming together in the wake of the events of 2020.

There’s also After the Storm, documenting diversity pioneer Aneela McKenna and Distant Dharma, about Rebecca Rusch’s 350-mile fat bike expedition across the arctic wilderness.

VIMFF 2022: Other cycling films

Blueprint – Scott Bell and Mark Matthews creative visualization of a very real mountain bike trail coming to life, and the inspiration behind trail building.

A Space For All – Brooke Goudy work to get more people of colour to experience the joy of bikes.

Professional Kids – A group of friends take on a 2,500-km bike and raft trip to South America and find their inner child – and a bit of adventure.

This is Home – Freeride icon Matt Hunter explores his changing relationships with biking through his home of Kamloops, B.C.