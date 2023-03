Blizzards and bikes don’t generally go well together unless you’re Vinny T. When a photo shoot was hit with a snowstorm, Vincent Turpin didn’t back down. Or slow down at all.

The French freerider flies through the flurries with as much style and speed as he does on dry trails. The mix of snow and shredding is amazing to watch.

One Day Shooting in the Snow with Vinny T

Photo: Maxime Rambaud

Director: Benjamin Chavanne