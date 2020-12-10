Vincent Turpin shreds snowy fresh tracks in Switzerland

Sometimes everything lines up just right. That was the case for Vincent Turpin and friends, who got to shred perfect laps in fresh snow at Morgins Bike Park in Switzerland.

One of the final day’s the bike park’s lifts were still running happened to line up with a massive November snowfall. Turpin, Antoine Buffart, Nicolas Rouze and Chelsea Sigg lucked out, setting first tracks.

Vincent Turpin: Snow Laps in Morgins

