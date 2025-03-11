Vinny Armstrong’s ‘Déjà Vu’ is a masterclass in freeride progression

Vinny Armstrong has always made mountain biking look effortless. Her riding is fluid, stylish and undeniably powerful—turning massive features into her personal canvas. Equal parts precision and aggression—she floats massive gaps with the kind of casual confidence that makes it all look easy. But behind the effortless execution is a relentless work ethic and deep technical ability. In her latest edit, Déjà Vu, she returns to some of the same locations from her last Forbidden Bikes project. But she had one goal with this: to go bigger, push her limits and deliver an all-killer, no-filler freeride showcase.

Dreamy

This film feels like a dream sequence—hints of familiarity mixed with something completely new. The instantly recognizable Kamloops Bike Ranch provides rugged landscapes, but now tackled with even more speed, amplitude and confidence. Every clip is pure precision, whether she’s laying the bike flat, letting go with a hand and a leg, or doing her best imprssion of a skier doing a shifty, she makes even the gnarliest lines look playful.

“I really wanted to showcase the best riding I can do, push my limits for every shot and showcase my style on the bike,” Armstrong says. “To me, riding is an art form I use to express myself and the way I see riding.”

And that’s exactly what she does. Armstrong isn’t just sending big jumps—she’s painting lines with perfect execution, blending aggression with grace. There’s a reason she’s considered one of the most exciting freeriders in the game and Déjà Vu is a reminder of that.

The next generation

While Armstrong is no stranger to the Crankworx circuit, it’s in the freeride world that she really shines. She’s part of a new generation of female riders redefining what’s possible on two wheels, proving that style and amplitude belong to everyone.