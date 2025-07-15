Vinny T makes history with 25-metre drop — but did he land it?

When freeride pioneer Neil Bender launched himself off the infamous “Jah Drop” decades ago, it became a defining moment for freeride mountain biking. Even though he crashed. Today weekend, Vincent Tupin released Pushing Into the Unknown, documenting his own attempt at a new limit: a drop 25 metres deep and 31.3 metres across in the Swiss Alps.

Tupin’s effort is staggering. Three full seconds in the air, a precisely built takeoff and landing and a year of preparation. The video captures every angle of doubt, precision and raw commitment.

“The fears with such a jump come from the unknown,” says a voice early in the film. “We don’t know if a human being is physically capable of withstanding such a jump.”

He did it, but did he land it?

When Tupin finally lets go of the brakes and sends it, the impact is violent. His front tire explodes on touchdown, he bails and somersaults down the landing. When he gets up and walks away, it’s a testament to his skill, preparation and luck. But you couldn’t really say he landed it. And that invites the question: does it matter?

Just like Bender’s Jah Drop, Tupin’s line wasn’t clean. But also like Bender’s, it rewrites what’s possible. The commitment was total, the line was massive, and the statement was made. This is where the limit is today. It was 20 years after Bender’s first attempt that Brage Vestavik finally stuck the landing on the Jah Drop. Perhaps the next generation will stick this drop in 2045?

A freerider who shapes more than trails

Tupin, known for spending more time digging than riding, admits: “Sometimes I even prefer digging over riding.” It’s clear this drop was about more than just personal glory. It was about pushing the sport, testing the edges of possibility and inspiring future riders to dream bigger.

Whether or not it was a “landed” drop in the traditional sense, Tupin’s feat leaves a mark.