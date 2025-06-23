Viral Spanish road gap crash sparks outrage and investigation

A viral video showing a mountain biker crashing hard while attempting a road gap in Spain has led to police investigations, public outcry and renewed concerns about reckless riding. Filmed in Badalona, near Barcelona, the stunt shows a rider coming up short over a live roadway.

“It’s not a scene from a movie or a viral Red Bull Rampage video,” reported Spanish outlet Turiski, “but a dangerous reality that’s taken hold on the Vallensana road (BV-5011).”

The crash is now being investigated by the Mossos d’Esquadra, Catalonia’s provincial police, who say the group of young riders had removed a safety barrier, built improvised launch ramps and blocked traffic without permission.

Police step in, public loses patience

According to Turiski, neighbours in the Bosc d’en Vilaró area had previously warned authorities that youth had been sessioning the area for months, building jumps and freeride stunts. But the situation escalated when public roads and safety infrastructure were altered.

“No official complaint has been filed,” Turiski reported, “but police have increased patrols and notified the Catalan Traffic Service.”

DIY freeride gone too far

The clip, which has circulated widely on social media, is a reminder of freeride’s risks. The video shows a rider getting destroyed after coming up short over a road gap. It’s a painful clip to watch. But one can’t help be reminded of gaps over train tracks or the Tour de France gap.

But did he live?

As always the fine community over at Reddit provide some answers. According to a thread about this video, the guy only broke his foot. How badly he broke it is certainly questionable. And the Reddit people also provided footage of the bike. We’d say if that guy got away with that with a broken foot, he should probably go and buy a lottery ticket. And he should probably go a little faster next time.