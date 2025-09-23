Visualizing Nino Schurter’s staggering career

When trying to sum up the historic accomplishments of someone like Nino Schurter (of course, no one is quite like Nino Schurter), it’s easy to ramble on with tallies of wins and medals earned over a two decade career. Or tributes from other athletes.

But at some point, the sheer volume of records can get overwhelming. Or, at least, hard to convey the significane of. To show just how far ahead of the next best rider Schurter is at the time of his retirement. Records for World Cup wins (36), World Cup overal titles (9), World Championships (10), national titles (8), Cape Epic titles (3), European titles and, oh yeah, Olympic medals. It’s so much it begins to blur together.

Until you see it all laid out in a more visual form. That’s exactly what SportsBall does, visually displaying the staggering accomplishments of Nino Schurter. The Instagram account has created graph-based context for some other astounding feats of cycling endurance, including the Tour de France and Ben Hildred’s 1,000,000 feet of elevation gain in 100 days.

Something about seeing all the accomplishments, or almost all of them – there are a few left out simply due to space on the page – makes the overwhelming dominance of Nino Schurter a little easier to comprehend.