Vote/nominate yourself for the World Mountain Bike Awards

After a month of nominations, the World MTB Awards are ready for your vote. The nominations were scheduled to close on Dec. first, but you can still nominate for some categories. It’s certinaly not as well-run as a UCI World Cup event but who cares? You can nominate/vote for yourself!

What are the World MTB Awards? Great question. This is the second year for the organization and the name itself is pretty self explanatory. But with no official governing body, it almost seems like the whole event is just an excuse for a party.

With categories like Best Save of the Year and Best Line of the Year, the concept largely focuses on freeriding and big mountain riding. Nominations and votes come from the general public, so anyone can enter and theoretically win. The site recieved over 12,000 votes for 2023 and they hope to grow that number for 2024. Last year’s terrifying Save of the Year line is always worth replaying.

This year the awards gala will coincide with the first-ever Natural Selection bike event on the Feb. 15th, 2025 in Queenstown, Australia. And if it’s anything like last year’s event, it looks like a bunch of MTBers are going to get rowdy in a bar.

“Entirely community-driven, the awards allow you to participate online by nominating and voting for the year’s standout riders, builds and unforgettable moments,” says organizer Robin Bush. “The World Mountain Bike Awards are a people’s choice celebration. Finalists are selected based on your votes, with a small panel of judges reviewing the final contenders. We’re excited to grow the global reach of these awards and bring the mountain bike community together to honor the sport’s most inspiring achievements.”

Vote

Looking at the current Line of the Year nominees, it’s difficult to understand why Tom Van Steenbergen’s Rampage frontflip isn’t in there. Maybe someone should nominate it? Whatever you’re looking to get from the World MTB Awards, whether it’s nominating someone, yourself, or helping someone win, head on over to the site and cast your vote today.