Wait, what? Rampage on a recumbent?

It all started with a ridiculous idea and zero hesitation. The plan? Ride a recumbent bike—yes, one of those laid-back, low-to-the-ground contraptions—on the rugged terrain of Red Bull Rampage’s legendary trails in Virgin, Utah. The setting was iconic, the stakes were absurd and the outcome? Debatable. Seth Stevens, a guy who used to race DH apparently has huge cajones and/or a relatively undeveloped frontal lobe.

What could go wrong?

Arriving at one of the original Rampage sites, it was clear this wasn’t a place for half-measures. Sheer drops, jagged ridgelines and powdery steep chutes surrounded every turn. But what could this unlikely bike handle? There was only one way to find out: ride.

The first run started cautiously, with the Stevens rolling into a mellow chute to “get acclimated to the steeps.” Spoiler alert: there’s no acclimating to Rampage terrain when you’re on a recumbent bike. The first drop was sketchy but manageable. “Feeling pretty good on the jumps,” he muttered optimistically, unaware of the chaos waiting ahead.

The ridge line

Locals suggested starting on Power Line Ridge, an exposed trail with 100-foot cliffs on either side. The wind picked up and the exposure on the ridge started to play tricks on the mind. One wrong move, and it was a long way down. “I don’t know if this thing will even go off this drop,” he admitted while eyeing a sketchy triple-drop. Spoiler alert: it sort of did.

The carnage begins

Dropping into the ridge the bike slid through loose corners, momentum building at each feature. The recumbent, designed more for leisurely road rides, somehow managed to keep up—until the inevitable happened.

“Oh my God… flat tire!” Yet, somehow, Stevens went on, impressively finishing the run with a front flat tire.

The aftermath

“This is hands down the gnarliest thing I’ve ever done on two wheels,” Stevens shouted after somehow reaching the bottom in one piece. Was it ridiculous? Absolutely. Dangerous? Without question.

And there you have it. A world's first Ramage recumbent run. Why? You know why.