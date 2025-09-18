War against pedal kickback goes mainstream with DT Swiss Degrees of Freedom

DT Swiss is wading into the war against pedal kickback, realeasing a “Degrees of Freedom” upgrade kit for its mountain bike hubs. While several smaller and boutique brands are garnering attention for diferent approaches to the same problem, having a major manufacturer like DT Swiss release its own design is a major sign that the anti-pedal kickback movment is moving from fringe fad to the mainstream.

What is pedal kickback?

“Have you ever felt like your bike is working against you?” DT Swiss’s engineers open, as they help explain it in the video below. That’s perhaps a bit dramatic. But basically, pedal kickback is what can happen when your bike moves through its travel. If your bike has an axle path where the rear wheel moves away from the bottom bracket at all, and many do to different degrees, the distance between your rear axle and BB grows slightly. Since the chain connects those two points, this can cause the chain to pull backward with the wheel, rotating the cranks backwards as it does. This can feel like your pedals are “kicking” back against you slightly. Especially if you are trying to pedal as your wheel moves. But big compressions can also cause the same effect.

This is also why high pivot suspension designs, like bikes from Frobidden, many Norco’s, Devinci and Trek’s new Slash line, all have an idler pulley wheel. That kind of suspension layout feels so good largely because it has a more rearward axle path. The entire purpose of the pulley is to mitigate chain growth as the rear wheel moves through its travel.

Since pedal kickback is the result of suspenion movement, the effect is far more pronounced on longer-travel bikes. That’s why enduro and downhill are where a lot of these new designs are gaining the most popularity.

What is Degrees of Freedom?

Degrees of Freedom is DT Swiss’ solution to pedal kickback. A play on degrees of engagement, the typical measure of how quickly a hub will engage in response to pedal forces, the system allows riders to choose between three set ranges of “freedom.” The hub can be set to have 20 degrees of free movement, 10 degrees, or a zero-degree instant engagement. When the hub is moved forward – by pedalling or by the movement of rear suspension through its travel – the DF system allows the hub to move forward by the specified about before it transmits force to the pedals. As long as you are freewheeling, the DF system acts as an anti-pedal kickback device. And yes, the inverse is that it could take up to 20-degrees before your pedal forces engage the freehub and start driving the rear wheel. This is, obviously, targeted at more gravity-fed riding styles than the cross country crowd.

DT’s DF kits integrate into the brand’s existing DF hub design, so the new DOF kits are backward compatible to existing Ratchet DEG freehub systems. That includes the brand’s current 240 and 350 hubs. The upgrade kits replace the usual ratchet ring with the DF ring and you’re off to the races. Set your DF preference, 0°, 10° or 20°, and you’re on your way. DT also will offer an eMTB version soon that is limited to 0° or 10°.

DT Swiss Degree of Freedom upgrade kits are available now for $290 in Canada.

What are the options?

As mentioned, DT Swiss isn’t the only brand targeting pedal kickback.

Niche Australian start-up Williams Racing Products offers a couple of designs, including the “Zero Drag” kit for DT hubs and its Centrehub. The former is World Cup proven, winning Mont-Sainte-Anne in 2024. It has a very different design than DT Swiss’s DF, despite using the same hub.

O-Chain (recently acquired by SRAM) and Rimpact are two other options. They take a different approach, aiming to mitigate kickback at the chainring. The spider-based designs allow for movement between the chainring and the cranks. Again, this allows the chain to pull the chainring backwars slightly without that force being transferred through the cranks to the pedals. Like DT’s new system, both allow for adjustable levels of movement to suit different styles of riding (downhill racers might want more movement, while enduro racers or all mountain riders want a balance between isolating chain movement and having quick engagement when pedalling).

Finally, e*thirteen offers a Sidekick hub. It uses proprietary freehub mechanism to disengage the rear wheel from the drivetrain while coasting. This isolates chain movement caused by the movement of the rear wheel through its travel. This “deadband,” as e*thirteen calls it, is adjustable between 12° and 18°. e*thirteen also claims this reduces drag while coasting.

Do you need this?

Let’s be clear, allthis anti-pedal kickback stuff is not for every rider. It is very much targeted at the gravity-fed crowd. There is a whole separate segment of riders that are, and should be, still chasing high-engagement hubs. For cross country, for technical climbing, for quick accelleration out of switchbacks and tight corners, high-engagement hubs are still going to give more control and a performance advantage.

But if the part of your ride that you care about the most is only when the bike is pointed downhill, then these anti-pedal kickback devices could be appealing. That’s downhill racers, enduro racers, and anyone who just really likes riding their bike downhill way more than they care about efficiency and engagement when climbing. So, if you’re tired of that harsh feeling when landing larger jumps, or hitting bigger holes in the trail, that could be you.