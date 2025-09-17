Was that Canada’s best world championships ever?

Canada finished 2025 mountain bike world championships ranked a sensational second overall. Only the powerhouse French team left Valais, Switzerland with more gold medals. And only France and the host nation, Switzerland, earned more medals.

Canada’s winning ways started with the enduro world championships that opened ’25 worlds, continued through the downhill events and all through to the final day of XCO racing. It’s an impressive performance from Canada’s athletes, possibly the best in Canada’s history.

Breaking down the eight medals won in Switzerland also reveals an incredibly balanced performance. Across genders, disciplines and age categories, the maple leaf was on the podium and, in several cases, winning world championship rainbows. Here’s a quick breakdown of a staggeringly successful 2025 mountain bike world championships.

Enduro kicks of Canada’s worlds in rainbows

The first races of 2025 world championships were the enduro events. Elly Hoskin capped off a wildly-successful first year in the elite category by winning the women’s title. It adds to a string of World Cup wins from the young B.C. racer, and earned Canada’s first world championship title in enduro.

“I’m forever grateful to have these opportunities… this is much more than an individual sport,” Hoskin said, thanking her support team, coach, sponsors and loved ones.

Elliot Jamieson soon joined Hoskin on the podium. The B.C. rider finished third in the elite men’s enduro world championship event. It’s a breakout ride for Jamieson, but not his first worlds medal. He first tasted international success as a junior in downhill. The Commencal 7Mesh rider was thrilled to be back on the podium steps in Valais.

“EDR world championships bronze … words can’t explain how grateful and stoked I am to have achieved this with the most amazing people around me,” Jamieson said of his bronze medal.

Jesse Melamed finished sixth at worlds, Lief Rodgers eighth and We Tien Ho 18th in the elite men’s enduro. Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau was ninth in the elite women’s enduro and Geza Rodgers 14th for Canada in the elite women’s.

Goldstone re-writes Canadian downhill history

Downhill was next up at world championships, returning to the storied slopes of Champery. Canadian phenom Jackon Goldstone floated down the iconic track to claim gold. It’s Canada’s first elite men’s world championships title, adding to an incredible history of gravity racing in the Great White North.

Gracey Hemstreet nearly joined Goldstone on the podium, finishing fourth in the elite women’s downhill race.

Tayte Proulx-Royds added a 12th in the junior women’s downhill while Jack McCredie finished 16th in the junior men’s race.

Short Track showcase and the Holmgren show

When world championships shifted gears to uphill speed, Canada delivered a flurry of podiums and rainbows.

Isabella Holmgren started things off in style, dominating the under-23 women’s short track cross country race (XCC). Cole Punchard and Jenn Jackson added more hardware, both earning bronze medals in their respective events. For both athletes, it is their first world championship medal. Punchard finished third in the under-23 men’s XCC, Jackson third in the elite women’s XCC.

Canadians had the chance to race as a united team next. In the cross country relay, Team Canada finished fourth in a sprint finish against the Swiss team. Cole Punchard chased down, then nearly out-sprinted none other than Nino Schurter. While the Swiss get the hardware, it was a thrilling race for Canadian fans.

The Olympic Cross Country events finished off 2025 mountain bike world championships and added more rainbows and podiums for Canada.

In the junior XCO events, Rafaelle Carrier finished fifth and Ethan Wood seventh, showing promise that Canada’s success will continue well into the future.

Cole Punchard moved up one spot in the under-23 men’s XCO to add a silver medal to his XCC bronze.

Isabella Holmgren reigned supreme in Valais, adding a second world championship title to her week. The Ontario racer defended her under-23 women’s XCO title, storming to a solo win on Sunday. Holmgren now has four under-23 world championship titles in four under-23 world championship appearances, a staggering stat for the broadly successful young racer.

Isabella’s Holmgren’s sister Ava Holmgren rode through the U23 women’s field to finish seventh in Sunday’s XCO. Ella MacPhee finished 15th and Marin Lowe 19th, adding to an incredible day for Canada’s rising generation of cross country racers.