Watch: 50to01’s chilled springy vibes

As spring rolls in and riders return to the woods after a long quarantine period, “chill rides” are the words on many riders lips. This includes the 50to01 crew across the pond.

Of course, 50to01’s idea of “chill” is a little different than what the rest of us might consider chill. There’s plenty of big tricks and sketchy moves to fill eight whole minutes full of excitement.

And, with Santa Cruz’s new 5010 to play with, the crew is just barely holding back.

With riding like this, who even misses racing?

5010 x 50to01

From the 50to01 crew:

“Chilled springy vibes for this one! Craig Evans, Josh Lewis and Dan Paley getting to know the new 5010.

Big Love, 50to01.“