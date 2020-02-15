Watch: Amaury Pierron flying full tilt in his first visit to B.C.

Amaury Pierron has raced his bike all over the globe on the World Cup circuit. But, until last fall, he’d never touched tires to B.C. dirt.

Five Ten decided to fix that oversight, and the results are amazing. Following the final World Cup in West Virginia, where the French rider came agonizingly close to winning his second W.C. series title, Pierron headed west.

First order of business was taking care of the obligatory stop in Whistler. Pierron then headed to rarer grounds, visiting the remote Retallack mountain bike lodge. Deep in the B.C. backcountry, Retallack serves up purpose-built mountain bike trails on a grand scale, and in a spectacular setting. The crown jewel of the network? The heli-accessed trail descending from Texas Peak.

What happens when you put one of the world’s fastest riders on world-class B.C. singletrack? Nothing but good things. Oh, and a little snow.

B.C. Virgin ft. Amaury Pierron

Since his B.C. vacation, Pierron’s been hard at work getting ready for the 2020 World Cup season. Tune in as he tries to reclaim his World Cup overall title from 2018, starting with the first race in Lousã, Portugal on March 21-22, 2020.

“Having never made it further west than Quebec, we thought it would be wise to cure this injustice by treating Amaury Pierron, fresh off his 2nd place finish in the World Cup overall, by shipping him off to B.C.

Feeling “fresh” after a week in Whistler with his crew, Steel City Media and co dragged him out of Garf’s one morning and into the truck. Destination Retallack.

A nine-hour journey littered with MTB history and ever-changing scenery blew his mind (and nearly his ankle whilst messing around on the ferry), before arriving at the infamous lodge, nestled deep in the heart of the Kootenays.

“I love it here, I might just stay” – Amaury Pierron, 2019″