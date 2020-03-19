Watch: Andreu Lacondeguy rides in Catalonia

Adreu Lacondeguy is one of the few riders to truly mix speed, style and a deep bag of tricks. All are on display in his Welcome video for Commencal.

While Lacondeguy is now one of the many Spanish riders prohibited from riding in public by the government due to COVID-19, he made this video with Commencal in healthier times.

Watch Lacondeguy shred in Spain, on repeat.

Welcome Andreu Lacondeguy

From Commencal:

“A few days before COVID-19 hit the old continent hard, our media team had the chance to film with Andreu Lacondeguy, at his home, in Catalonia.

Even if scientists are still looking for a cure for the virus, at least we’ve figured out how to occupy our time whilst we wait… Watch this edit on loop! “