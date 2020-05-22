Watch Anthill Films classic “Follow Me” free this weekend only

What’s better than the feeling of riding mountain bikes with friends? Not much.

It’s a feeling we’ve all been itching for for months now. While we wait just a bit longer, Anthill Films is doing what it can to scratch that itch, or stoke the excitement. The B.C.-based crew’s Follow Me is streaming for free all weekend.

Follow Me is dedicated entirely to the many joys of riding with friends. Simply concept. Amazing movie. Even a full decade after its release, this classic still has the power to make you want to drop whatever you’re doing, call a friend and hit the trails.

Anthill’s Follow Me is streaming free from Friday May 22 through Sunday May 24 at 9PM (PST). Don’t miss out!

Follow Me

From the minds at Anthill Films:

“At the head of a trail you have never ridden before, a friend turns with a knowing look and says… “just follow me”. We’ve all heard it before and depending on who says it, it makes a pretty big difference what lies ahead. Whether it’s a good idea or not, we almost always drop in. Follow Me takes a look at why we love to ride – back-yard sessions, ripping local trails, bike parks, epic road trips, heli drops.”

Featuring: Sam Hill, Gee Atherton, Darren Berrecloth, Steve Smith, Brandon Semenuk, Geoff Gulevich, Matt Hunter, Thomas Vanderham, Kurt Sorge, Ben Boyko, Cam McCaul.

Locations: Whistler, Sun Peaks, Silver Star, Mt. Washington, the North Shore, Sunshine Coast, Kamloops, Mt. Hood, Queenstown N.Z., Baja (Punta San Carlos)