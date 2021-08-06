Watch: Casey Brown tailguns for Landon McGauley in aMTB DH race

When aMTB DH made its debut at Dunbar Summer Series’ string of Canada Cup and Canadian nationals events in July, the new field of athletes delivered thrilling racing. At the Panorama mid-week Canada Cup, the field had a special guest rider: Casey Brown.

The Canadian freerider and racer tailgunned for Kamloops, B.C.’s Landon McGauley on his race run. Days later, Brown would go on to win her first elite women’s downhill national championship at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort.

At Panorama, though,

But wait, what is a tailgunner? Why do the aMTB riders race with a rider following? Well, on the incredibly technical tracks at Dunbar Summer Series, crashes happen. With the weight of an aMTB bike, the tailgunner will sometimes have to help the racer get out from under their bike.

Ethan Krueger, who landed multiple podiums and one of the two series titles, explains that they do much more than that, though. Over the weekend, they help riders dial in lines and get up to speed on the technical courses, too. Much the way able-bodied athletes pre-ride the courses together to compare line choices.

Casey Brown seems more focused on the stoke as she follows McGauley than line choice. Watch the video below for McGauley’s full third-place run from Panorama and Brown’s commentary as she follows.

Casey Brown Following Landon McGauley at Panorama Canada Cup aMTB race