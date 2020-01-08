Watch: DJ Brandt’s 50 MPH step-up in “Freedom 35”

The premise behind DJ Brandt’s latest video, Freedom 35, is pretty simple. Head to the desert. Go big.

It’s not a complicated concept, but Brandt delivers in spades.

50 miles per hour tow-in to a step up from behind a pickup truck? Why not.

Huge back flip while going 50 MPH after said tow in? Of course.

Half cab off a cliff on a big downhill bike? Naturally.

If none of the above can convince you Freedome 35 is worth watching, I’m not sure what will. But the American rider packs plenty more into four and a half minutes in the desert.

DJ Brandt: Freedom 35

From Commencal:

“Going big from a whole different angle! DJ Brandt is back in the desert living his best life in Freedom 35.”

Video: Tory Powers / Fulframe