Watch: “Dusty Days” documents a first visit to Pemberton

What’s it like to visit a new town for the first time? To dive into new trails, especially ones you’e heard about for years? It’s something riders everywhere chase. It’s a sensation Tristan Deggan taps into for Dusty Days, filmed with Colby Pringle in Pemberton, B.C.

The rider/videographer duo heads north from North Vancouver. Past Squamish. Past Whistler. And on to the hallowed, but still lesser-known steep trails of Pemberton.

Dusty Days w/ Colby Pringle

Lets find out more about our rider: Colby Pringle:

“I have been riding since I was 3 yrs old, with no intentions on stopping. I am currently based out of North Vancouver. This year I am super stoked about riding my first race circuit and eventually I want to become pro. I have been working hard the last year with a Blueprint Athlete Development trainer, Joel Harwood, gaining a lot of knowledge and hoping to put that to use! I recently filmed my first movie with Tristan in Pemberton and North Vancouver, for Kona and We Are One. I had so much fun filming, but it was a lot more work than I anticipated, with climbing and riding for hours in the heat – but super stoked on how it turned out. Thank you to We Are One and Kona for funding such a great project and all of the continued support”

– Colby Pringle

Colby Pringle. Photo: Tristan Deggan Visuals Pringle's Kona Process X. Photo: Tristan Deggan Visuals

How about Tristan Deggan?

“This was my first time in Pemberton, apart from a brief and horrible night spent killing mosquitoes last year on a camping trip. So it wouldn’t surprise you that I was expecting more of the same this time around. Pemberton surprised me by adding black flies, 35+ degrees heat and 2” of dust to the agenda. On the first night of shooting we pretty much ran up Rusty Trombone in an attempt to find that lovely low summer light we drove up here for. Unfortunately our light had already set and we were left with greasy shadows and a very bright sky – not exactly what we were hoping. But we kept each other laughing at the crazy condition and worked with what we were given. Thankfully the next day the light swung in our favour. We got up at 5am, packed in some food, packed up our tents and took off to Cop Killer, a seriously scary double black trail that attracts hosts of talented riders. I think Colby said it best: “Pemby is fast, loose and hot as sh*t”!

Rider: Colby Pringle

Video: Tristan Deggan Visuals

Location: Pemberton and North Vancouver

Music: Lorn – “Weigh me Down”

Shlomo – “Relentless”

Yann Tiersen – “Poull Bojer”