Watch: Emily Batty rides the new Canyon Lux Trail

Canyon rolled out its brand new Lux Trail today, and the German brand has tapped none other than Emily Batty to showcase the XC-meets-trail bike.

The Canadian 2016 Olympian is an excellent match for the 110/120mm travel bike, with her World Cup-podium filled race resume and trail skills honed across Canada.

Watch Emily Batty and others ride the new Lux Trail in locations around the world. Then head over and dig into the details of this new lightweight trail bike.

Canyon: Introducing the new Lux Trail

From Canyon:

Not every day is race day. That’s when the Lux Trail comes into its own: this is an efficient climbing bike with big-time descending performance. With a longer, slacker geometry, more travel, and more progressive features than the Lux, the Lux Trail is built for fun, uniting cross-country efficiency with trail bike handling.

Go further. Go faster.