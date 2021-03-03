Watch: Escape to Orcas Island in “Across the Bay”

Sometimes a little escape is all you need. In Across the Bay, Transition bikes owners Kyle Young and Kevin Menard show you don’t need to travel far to find a little magic.

Of course, starting your adventure with a boat ride before riding sea to summit on Orcas Island isn’t exactly an everyday escape, even if it is close to their Bellingham, Wash. home.

Transition’s two co-owners hop on board with Targo Boats for their mid-winter escape from the mainland. On Orcas, the pair pedals from the dock to the summit of Mt. Constitution before dropping back into the green room.

Watch this excellent escape to Orcas Island, then start counting the days until the border opens again!

Across the Bay w/Kyle and Kevin

What’s Transition saying about this mini-edit from a micro-vacation?

Running a bike company is a full time job, plus a little more. Days like this are a perfect reminder to Kevin and Kyle of where it all started, and why they work so hard to make a company based around riding.

We are fortunate to call Bellingham, WA our home. Surrounded by amazing trails, in a climate mild enough for riding almost the entire year. But last year, winter had a strong grip on the landscape, locking up all the trails with snow and ice. So last February we called our good friend Matt with Targa Boats, and lined up a trip across the bay, to a magical little spot known as Orcas Island.

Last February, the two owners of Transition Bikes, Kevin and Kyle, decided to depart from Bellingham, and hop across the bay to Orcas Island for a day of relaxed shredding.

The Sentinel is the perfect bike for outings like this, when you never know what you’re gonna get. An all day epic pedal, serious chunky terrain, or a quick jump session, the Sentinel does it all.

Big thanks to our captain, Matt Hardin at Targa Boats for leading us on this journey.

Riders: Kyle Young and Kevin Menard, co-owners of Transition Bikes

Video: Skye Schillhammer, w/additional cinematography by Hannah Bergemann

Photos: Oliver Parish