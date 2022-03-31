Watch: Finn Iles shreds local DH tracks in Portugal

Before the first World Cup of 2022, Finn Iles headed to the infamous Lousa race course in Portugal for a last bit of training. Along with the track used for World Cup racing, the Canadian was lucky enough to get a local’s tour of private downhill track in the area.

Francisco Pardal built his own incredible looking course nearby in Soure and invited Iles to take tour. Rupert Walker was along for the ride, behind the camera, and caught the training session on film.

Whatever magic Pardal dug into the Portuguese hillside seems to have worked for Iles. The Canadian sailed to second, the best elite World Cup result of his career, a short time later in Lourdes, France!

Finn Iles: Shredding in Portugal with Francisco Pardal

Finn Iles:

“Rupert Walker, Tommy and I spent a week in Portugal filming before the first World Cup and this is what we came up with!

We split our time between the Lousa World Cup track and Francisco Pardal’s home track. We owe Francisco a huge thank you for the hospitality along the way. He put a lot of time into the build and we got to be the first to film on it.”